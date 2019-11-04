‘Vikings’ Star Erik Madsen Leads Cast For Eco-Crime Drama ‘Maritime’ From Makers Of Netflix Series ‘Dark’

EXCLUSIVE: Vikings star Erik Madsen has been cast in the lead role in eco-crime drama Maritime from Wiedemann & Berg, the makers of Netflix’s first German-language series Dark.

Madsen will play troubled marine biologist Morten Solheim, who is fighting to save the world’s oceans and environment from corrupt governments after recently being released from prison.

The show, made for German public broadcaster ARD, will comprise a series of feature-length episodes, with production currently underway on the first film in Mauritius and the Indian Ocean.

Madsen played King Hemming in two seasons of History’s Vikings and also featured in Lilyhammer. He is joined on Maritime by Haley Louise Jones (Einstein), Daniel Roesner, (Alarm for Cobra 11) and Luko Omoto (Gunpowder Milkshake).

The first film is directed by Sven Fehrensen from a script by Nils Morten Osburg. Executive producers are Nanni Erben, Max Wiedemann and Quirin Berg, while the ARD commissioning editor is Brigit Titze.

Widemann & Berg is handling international sales. As well as Dark, the company made Oscar-winner The Lives Of Others and 2019 Oscar nominee, Never Look Away.

Madsen is represented by Sten Hassing Møller and Anne Ellemann at Scandinavia ́s Team Players and Germany ́s Klostermann & Thamm.