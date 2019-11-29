Marion McClinton Dies: Broadway Director Of August Wilson Plays Was 65

Stage director Marion McClinton, who staged for Broadway two of August Wilson’s plays and Regina Taylor’s Drowning Crow, died yesterday in St. Paul, Minn. He was 65.

The New York Times reports that McClinton died of kidney failure.

With credits in both Off Broadway and regional theater, McClinton directed the Broadway productions of Wilson’s King Hedley II, a 2001 staging that brought the director a Tony Award nomination, and, in 2003, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In 2004, he directed the Broadway production of Taylor’s Drowning Crow.

Off Broadway credits include Cheryl L. West’s Jar the Floor in 1999 and in 2000 a revival of Wilson’s Jitney.

McClinton directed many regional theater productions, with a particular focus on the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where he lived.