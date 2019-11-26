Marie Moore Steps Down As SVP Communications At WarnerMedia Entertainment

Marie Moore is departing her post as SVP Communications for WarnerMedia Entertainment’s HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. She will be leaving at the end of the year.

This marks the latest top executive departure in the marketing/communications team of the former Turner entertainment group following its consolidation with HBO into WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Over the past few months, Chief Marketing Officer Michael Engleman and Sal Petruzzi, SVP and Domestic Communications Officer of Turner Entertainment, both left. (Engleman now runs marketing for Showtime.)

Moore joined Turner in June 2015 from IFC as VP Communications, TNT & TBS. She was promoted to SVP Communications for TNT and TBS last year. Moore worked closely with Kevin Reilly while he was head of TNT and TBS and continued to do so after he was promoted to President of TBS, TNT and truTV and Chief Content Officer, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

Moore’s most recent title was SVP Communications for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV.