Mariah Carey Gets In The Holiday Spirit, Going Directly To Christmas With Twitter Video

Mariah Carey
Photo by imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Okay, enough with Halloween, and forget about Thanksgiving. It’s time for Christmas, at least according to Mariah Carey.

The singer’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Christmas tour. Carey celebrated it with a video posted to Twitter that is trending and reminds us to shop early – especially for concert tickets.

The short clip shows Carey asleep in an ’80s outfit redolent of Cyndi Lauper. As she falls asleep on Oct. 31, her phone reverts to Nov. 1.  At midnight, a call comes in.

“Santa!” Carey screams. The miracle is compounded by the instant switch to red Christmas pajamas. “Ho, Ho, Ho,” says Santa. Carey responds, “It’s time.” That’s when her holiday classic starts playing in the background.

Carey’s song is a classic, but it’s annual revival remains strong. Last year, it was the No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Her tour includes five holiday shows at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace and East Coast dates in Atlantic City, NJ, Washington, D.C., Uncasville, Conn., Boston, Mass., and New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 15.

