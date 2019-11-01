A firefighter works at containing the Maria fire spreading in the hills near Ventura, North West of Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 November 2019.

UPDATED: The wildfire just south of Santa Paula continues to grow, burning 8,060 acres overnight, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Evacuations are in effect for 7,500 people, at least two structures have been lost and 1,800 are threatened. The blaze is 0% contained.

The Maria Fire was first reported about 6:15 p.m. Thursday atop South Mountain and was burning toward the communities of Somis and Saticoy.

At least two Ventura County helicopters took to air shortly after 6:30 am Friday after all air crews had been grounded Thursday night, said Capt. Brian McGrath, of Ventura County Fire. With daylight, more air tankers and air crews from other areas are expected to tackle the blaze.

“The winds have subsided a bit and the cold temperatures have reduced the fires ability to aggressively run down hill,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted this morning. “Ground and air resources are strategically attacking the perimeter.”

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for an area bordered by South Mountain Road on the north, Highway 118 on the south, Los Angeles Avenue on the west and Balcom Canyon Road on the east, authorities say.

Earlier, a fire called the Coronado Fire was quickly corralled near Coronado Circle in Santa Paula on Thursday afternoon.

Late on Thursday, the Santa Paula Unified School District and the Mesa Union School District announced that all schools will be closed on Friday.

