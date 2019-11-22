Margo Martindale To Play Lucianne Goldberg In ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ On FX

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Margo Martindale is set to star as Lucianne Steinberger Goldberg in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of FX’s award-winning limited series franchise, which centers on the sex scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency.

Martindale joins Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones in the limited series, on which Lewinsky serves as a producer. The role of Hillary Clinton is being cast.

Martindale’s Goldberg, a literary agent and author, met Linda Tripp while working on the proposal for the book on the death of Clinton aide Vince Foster. The two women became friends, and in 1997 Goldberg advised Tripp to secretly record former White House intern Lewinsky talking about her sexual relationship with President Clinton. Goldberg mistakenly advised Tripp that it was legal to record phone conversations in Maryland without the consent of the other party.

Impeachment is written by Sarah Burgess, who executive produces alongside returning ACS team Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson. Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan also are producing. The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin’s 1997 book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson served as the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story, which won nine Emmys.

Martindale is a three-time Emmy winner, receiving two consecutive guest actress in a drama series Emmys for The Americans, and the third for Justified. Her other notable TV credits include Sneaky Pete, The Good Wife and spinoff The Good Fight. On the big-screen, Martindale was recently seen in Paramount’s Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg and in Blow The Man Down, an official selection of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.