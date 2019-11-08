Marcia Gay Harden, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg & More Round Out The Cast Of Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden and Clark Gregg have boarded the Amy Poehler-directed YA comedy, Moxie, along with Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Chase), Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Joshua Darnell Walker, Josie Totah (Jesse), Sabrina Haskett (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Charlie Hall.

The new additions are joining Hadley Robinson, Josephine Langford, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Ike Barinholtz in the Netflix film which is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

After scribe Tamara Chestna adapted the screenplay based on the book Moxie, by Jennifer Mathieu. It’s about a girl (Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing are producing under their Paper Kite label with Morgan Sackett and David Hyman.

On the silver screen, Harden was most recently seen in Fifty Shades Freed, the last installment in the Fifty Shades franchise. She can currently be seen in the Netflix film Point Blank, as well as the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

Clark will reprise his role as Agent Phil Coulson in the final season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, which will air next year. He’s also part of the ensemble cast of Blumhouse’s forthcoming horror-thriller Run Sweetheart Run.

Harden is repped by ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Clark is repped by UTA.