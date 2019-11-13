Argentine Horror ‘The Returned’ Gets Int’l Sales Deal Ahead Of Mar Del Plata Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based outfit Reel Suspects has picked up international sales rights to Argentine horror Los Que Vuelven (The Returned) which this week has its world premiere at Argentina’s premier film festival Mar del Plata.

Writer-director Laura Casabé’s period film set in 1919 follows a wealthy landowner’s wife who gives birth to her third stillborn child. Desperate, the woman asks her indigenous housekeeper to bring the child back to life, but when she arrives the baby’s not alone.

Earlier this year the film was included in a Blood Window showcase of Ibero-American genre films and works in progress at the Cannes film festival market. It was the only project in the lineup by a female director.

Starring are Lali González, María Soldi, Alberto Ajaka, Javier Drolas, Edgardo Castro and Cristian Salguero. Producer is Alejandro Israel.

Casabé’s previous films have played at festivals including Sitges, FrightFest, Sanfic, Bifff and Guadalajara.