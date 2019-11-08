Mandell Maughan, David Henrie Sign To Abrams Artists Agency; Dallas Liu To CAA

Actors Mandell Maughan and David Henrie have signed with Abrams Artists Agency to be represented theatrically.

“Mandell and David are incredibly talented actors whose work across television and film speaks for itself,” said Abrams Artists Agency president Brian Cho. “We are excited to have them on board and surround each one with a team of expert agents who can help them reach the next stage of their careers.”

Maughan is best known for her roles on the hit Seeso show Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and CBS comedy Me, Myself and I, starring Bobby Moynihan. Her work in television also includes shows such as Sean Saves the World on NBC, The Millers on CBS, House of Lies on Showtime, and Undateable on NBC.

Born and raised in San Diego, Maughan graduated from the University of Arizona with a BFA in Professional Acting Training from The Arizona Repertory Theatre Company. After graduating, she moved to LA, where she studied at The Upright Citizens Brigade and completed the conservatory and graduate program at The Second City Training Center. Maughan currently resides in LA and can be seen performing at UCB, IOWest and The Second City.

Henrie is best known for his roles on Fox’s How I Met Your Mother and Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. He recently appeared in the independent drama Warrior Road and acted alongside Thomas Hayden Church and Terrence Howard in Cardboard Boxer.

Henrie starred in the biographical drama Walt Before Mickey and the independent drama Little Boy opposite Tom Wilkinson and Emily Watson. He was also featured in Columbia Pictures’ Mall Cop 2. Henrie will make his feature directorial debut with the coming-of-age movie This Is the Year. The pic follows a nebbish high school senior and his best friends as they embark on a road trip to attend the greatest music festival of the year in a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams. The film is produced through Henrie’s Novo Media Group.

Maughan is managed by Silver Lining Entertainment, and Henrie by Untitled Entertainment.

At CAA, Dallas Liu, one of the stars of Hulu’s PEN15 streaming series, has signed.

Currently shooting season 2 of PEN15, Liu also can be seen in the Snapchat series Privacy. His previous credits include recurs on Who Was and No Good Nick on Netflix .

Liu continues to be repped by LVL UP Management and Matt Rosen at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.