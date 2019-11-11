Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominees Set

Nominees for the seventh annual MUAHS Guild Awards were unveiled on Monday by they Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, with Paramount’s Rocketman and Lionsgate’s Bombshell scoring the most noms among movies and FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 and Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Chernobyl and Nickelodeon’s All That leading the TV side.

The awards, which honoring achievements in make-up and hair styling in film, TV, commercials and live theater, will be bestowed at a gala January 11 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. The guild will also award make-up artist Thomas Burman and hair stylist Martin Samuel with Lifetime Achievement Awards during the ceremony.

Final voting begins December 3 for the MUAHS Guild Awards and closes January 3, 2020.

Here are this year’s nominees:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Avengers: Endgame

John Blake, Francisco Perez

Bombshell

Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen

Hustlers

Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo

John Wick: Parabellum

Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow

Us

Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Downton Abbey

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart

Dolemite is My Name

Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries

Joker

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk

Rocketman

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Bombshell

Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen

Captain Marvel

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Sabrina Wilson

It

Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg

Rocketman

Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money

The Irishman

Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Bombshell

Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee

Hustlers

Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris

John Wick: Parabellum

Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey

Joker

Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson

The Laundromat

Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Downton Abbey

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher

Dolemite is My Name

Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Audrey Futterman-Stern

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides

Rocketman

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Big Little Lies 2

Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann

Euphoria

Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman

Grace and Frankie

Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven

Russian Doll

Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella

The Handmaid’s Tale

Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: 1984

Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson

Chernobyl

Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolić-Dunlop

Game of Thrones

Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

GLOW

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke

Fosse/Verdon

Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: 1984

Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert

Chernobyl

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri

Fosse/Verdon

Debbie Zoller, Vincent Van Dyke, Dave Presto

Game of Thrones

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

Star Trek: Discovery

Glen Hetrick, James MacKinnon, Rocky Faulkner

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Big Little Lies 2

Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi

Black-ish

Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams

Empire

Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly

Grace and Frankie

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

The Handmaid’s Tale

Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: 1984

Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell

Chernobyl

Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maise Jenko

Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell

Glow

Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

Pose

Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE UP

American Idol

Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

So You Think You Can Dance

Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux

World of Dance

Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Deadwood: The Movie

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s”

Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch

Patsy & Loretta

Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin

Rent Live!

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

6 Underground

Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2

Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler

MTV- 2019 Video Music Awards

Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger

Paddleton

Vyvy Tran

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

America’s Got Talent

Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg

Dancing with the Stars

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

So You Think You Can Dance

Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher

World of Dance

Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Deadwood: The Movie

Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora

Rent Live!

Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s”

Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton

Patsy & Loretta

Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan

6 Underground

Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luca Saccuman

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST MAKE-UP

Dr. Phil

Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch

Price is Right

Carol Wood

The Bold and The Beautiful

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano

The Real

Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young and The Restless

Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST MAKE-UP

All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller

Henry Danger

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look

Just Add Magic

Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum

No Good Nick

Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST HAIR STYLING

All That

Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

Fuller House

Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk

Malibu Rescue

Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera

Lip Sync Battle Shorties

Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST MAKE-UP

All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look

Botched: Season 6 Promo

Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty

GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate

Dominie Till, Pepe Mora

Pose: Promo Campaign

Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence

Warehouse The ‘Good/Evil’ Spectrum Communications Ad Campaign

Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST MAKE-UP

Cats the Musical

Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson

Into the Woods

Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs

La Boheme

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

Reefer Madness

Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien

Sweeney Todd

Sharon Peng, Raven Winter

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST HAIR STYLING

Cats the Musical

Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach

Hamilton

Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry

Into the Woods

Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs

La Boheme

Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas

Sweeney Todd

Sharon Peng, Raven Winter