Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominees Set

European Film Awards Nominations: Polanski's 'An Officer And A Spy', Almodovar's 'Pain And Glory', Bellocchio's 'Traitor' Lead

Bombshell
Lionsgate

Nominees for the seventh annual MUAHS Guild Awards were unveiled on Monday by they Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, with Paramount’s Rocketman and Lionsgate’s Bombshell scoring the most noms among movies and FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 and Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Chernobyl and Nickelodeon’s All That leading the TV side.

The awards, which honoring achievements in make-up and hair styling in film, TV, commercials and live theater, will be bestowed at a gala January 11 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. The guild will also award make-up artist Thomas Burman and hair stylist Martin Samuel with Lifetime Achievement Awards during the ceremony.

Final voting begins December 3 for the MUAHS Guild Awards and closes January 3, 2020.

Here are this year’s nominees:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Avengers: Endgame
John Blake, Francisco Perez

Bombshell
Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen

Hustlers
Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo

John Wick: Parabellum
Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow

Us
Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Downton Abbey
Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart

Dolemite is My Name
Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries

Joker
Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk

Rocketman
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Bombshell
Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen

Captain Marvel
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Sabrina Wilson

It
Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg

Rocketman
Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money

The Irishman
Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Bombshell
Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee

Hustlers
Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris

John Wick: Parabellum
Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey

Joker
Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson

The Laundromat
Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Downton Abbey
Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher

Dolemite is My Name
Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Audrey Futterman-Stern

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides

Rocketman
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Big Little Lies 2
Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann

Euphoria
Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman

Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven

Russian Doll
Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella

The Handmaid’s Tale
Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: 1984
Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson

Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolić-Dunlop

Game of Thrones
Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

GLOW
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke

Fosse/Verdon
Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: 1984
Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert

Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri

Fosse/Verdon
Debbie Zoller, Vincent Van Dyke, Dave Presto

Game of Thrones
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

Star Trek: Discovery
Glen Hetrick, James MacKinnon, Rocky Faulkner

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Big Little Lies 2
Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi

Black-ish
Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams

Empire
Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly

Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

The Handmaid’s Tale
Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk

TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: 1984
Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell

Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maise Jenko

Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell

Glow
Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

Pose
Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE UP

American Idol
Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung

Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

So You Think You Can Dance
Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux

World of Dance
Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Deadwood: The Movie
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s”
Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch

Patsy & Loretta
Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin

Rent Live!
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

6 Underground
Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2
Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler

MTV- 2019 Video Music Awards
Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger

Paddleton
Vyvy Tran

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.

MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

America’s Got Talent
Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg

Dancing with the Stars
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

So You Think You Can Dance
Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall

The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher

World of Dance
Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Deadwood: The Movie
Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora

Rent Live!
Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s”
Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton

Patsy & Loretta
Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan

6 Underground
Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luca Saccuman

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST MAKE-UP

Dr. Phil
Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch

Price is Right
Carol Wood

The Bold and The Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano

The Real
Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young and The Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST MAKE-UP

All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone

A Series of Unfortunate Events
Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller

Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look

Just Add Magic
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum

No Good Nick
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST HAIR STYLING

All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard

A Series of Unfortunate Events
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

Fuller House
Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk

Malibu Rescue
Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera

Lip Sync Battle Shorties
Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST MAKE-UP

All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look

Botched: Season 6 Promo
Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty

GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate
Dominie Till, Pepe Mora

Pose: Promo Campaign
Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence

Warehouse The ‘Good/Evil’ Spectrum Communications Ad Campaign
Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST MAKE-UP

Cats the Musical
Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson

Into the Woods
Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs

La Boheme
Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

Reefer Madness
Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien

Sweeney Todd
Sharon Peng, Raven Winter

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST HAIR STYLING

Cats the Musical
Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach

Hamilton
Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry

Into the Woods
Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs

La Boheme
Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas

Sweeney Todd
Sharon Peng, Raven Winter

