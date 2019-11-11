Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominees Set

Nominees for the seventh annual MUAHS Guild Awards were unveiled on Monday by they Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, with Paramount’s Rocketman and Lionsgate’s Bombshell scoring the most noms among movies and FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 and Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Chernobyl and Nickelodeon’s All That leading the TV side.
The awards, which honoring achievements in make-up and hair styling in film, TV, commercials and live theater, will be bestowed at a gala January 11 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. The guild will also award make-up artist Thomas Burman and hair stylist Martin Samuel with Lifetime Achievement Awards during the ceremony.
Final voting begins December 3 for the MUAHS Guild Awards and closes January 3, 2020.
Here are this year’s nominees:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Avengers: Endgame
John Blake, Francisco Perez
Bombshell
Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen
Hustlers
Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo
John Wick: Parabellum
Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow
Us
Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Downton Abbey
Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart
Dolemite is My Name
Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries
Joker
Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk
Rocketman
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Bombshell
Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen
Captain Marvel
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Sabrina Wilson
It
Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg
Rocketman
Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money
The Irishman
Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Bombshell
Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee
Hustlers
Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris
John Wick: Parabellum
Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey
Joker
Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson
The Laundromat
Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Downton Abbey
Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher
Dolemite is My Name
Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Audrey Futterman-Stern
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides
Rocketman
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Big Little Lies 2
Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann
Euphoria
Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman
Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven
Russian Doll
Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella
The Handmaid’s Tale
Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto
TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: 1984
Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson
Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolić-Dunlop
Game of Thrones
Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
GLOW
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
Fosse/Verdon
Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto
TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: 1984
Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert
Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri
Fosse/Verdon
Debbie Zoller, Vincent Van Dyke, Dave Presto
Game of Thrones
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
Star Trek: Discovery
Glen Hetrick, James MacKinnon, Rocky Faulkner
TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Big Little Lies 2
Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi
Black-ish
Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams
Empire
Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
The Handmaid’s Tale
Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk
TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: 1984
Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell
Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maise Jenko
Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell
Glow
Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
Pose
Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed
MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE UP
American Idol
Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
So You Think You Can Dance
Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux
World of Dance
Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Deadwood: The Movie
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s”
Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch
Patsy & Loretta
Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin
Rent Live!
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
6 Underground
Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano
Celebrity Big Brother Season 2
Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler
MTV- 2019 Video Music Awards
Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger
Paddleton
Vyvy Tran
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.
MOTION PICTURE OR SPECIAL MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
America’s Got Talent
Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg
Dancing with the Stars
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
So You Think You Can Dance
Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher
World of Dance
Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg
MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Deadwood: The Movie
Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora
Rent Live!
Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s”
Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton
Patsy & Loretta
Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan
6 Underground
Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luca Saccuman
DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST MAKE-UP
Dr. Phil
Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch
Price is Right
Carol Wood
The Bold and The Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano
The Real
Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
The Young and The Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes
CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST MAKE-UP
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller
Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look
Just Add Magic
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum
No Good Nick
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans
CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST HAIR STYLING
All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme
Fuller House
Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk
Malibu Rescue
Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST MAKE-UP
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look
Botched: Season 6 Promo
Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty
GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate
Dominie Till, Pepe Mora
Pose: Promo Campaign
Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence
Warehouse The ‘Good/Evil’ Spectrum Communications Ad Campaign
Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller
THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST MAKE-UP
Cats the Musical
Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson
Into the Woods
Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme
Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
Reefer Madness
Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien
Sweeney Todd
Sharon Peng, Raven Winter
THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST HAIR STYLING
Cats the Musical
Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach
Hamilton
Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry
Into the Woods
Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme
Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas
Sweeney Todd
Sharon Peng, Raven Winter
