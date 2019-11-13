‘Made For Love’: Dan Bakkedahl & Augusto Aguilera Join HBO Max Series

Dan Bakkedahl and Augusto Aguilera have joined the cast of Made for Love, HBO Max’s 10-episode series based on Alissa Nutting’s novel of the same. The pair join fellow stars Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Billy Magnussen and Noma Dumezweni in the cast of the streamer’s straight-to-series adaptation.

The half-hour tragicomedy follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech CEO billionaire named Byron (Magnussen). Soon she discovers he already had implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Bakkedahl will play Herringbone, head of security at Byron’s Gogol Industries, who inconveniently finds himself caught between his allegiance to Byron and his unrequited desire for Hazel. Aguilera will play Liver, the local bartender who catches Hazel’s eye when she stumbles back to her hometown.

Made for Love is being adapted for the small screen by showrunner Patrick Somerville. S.J. Clarkson is attached to direct and executive produce the series being produced by Paramount Television. Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos also are executive producing.