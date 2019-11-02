‘Madam Secretary’ Brawl Leaves One Actor Injured, But No Arrests

Call it a food fight. A brawl on the set of the CBS television show Madam Secretary between a background actor and a craft services employee left the actor bruised, battered, and no doubt still hungry.

The incident happened when the background actor cut into a craft services line in front of a waiting line of extras. Told by a female craft services employee to go to the back, the actor instead shoved her. That set off her husband, also a craft services worker, who threw the offender on the table and pummeled him, leaving him bloodied. He was taken to the local hospital by police for treatment. No arrests have been made.

Deadline has confirmed the basics of the incident, which happened today on the show’s Whippany, NJ set. Production was not impacted and CBS TV Studios has declined comment.

The political drama is in its sixth and final season and stars Tea Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the Secretary of State. This season premiered Oct. 6.