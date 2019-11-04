‘Mad About You’: Carol Burnett To Reprise Role In Spectrum Originals’ Revival

Jamie’s (Helen Hunt) mom, Theresa, will be paying a visit in Spectrum Originals’ Mad About You. Carol Burnett will return to reprise her role as Theresa Stemple (see photo above) in an upcoming episode of the revival starring original series stars Hunt and Paul Reiser.

Courtesy of SAG

The new installment is set 20 years after the original series’ seven-season run ended on NBC in 1999. The revival will explore the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college. Original cast members John Pankow and Richard Kind also reprise their respective roles as Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow.

Burnett’s storyline has not been revealed.

The first six episodes of the Sony Pictures TV-produced limited series will arrive November 20, and the final six will be released on Wednesday, December 18.

The original sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1992-99 and won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards. All 164 original episodes are available free on-demand for Spectrum subscribers.

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.