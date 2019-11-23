M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple Ahead Of Premiere

Apple has confirmed a second season pickup for M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, ahead of psychological thriller’s season premiere next week. Shyalaman made the announcement on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

This marks the latest new Apple series to get a Season 2 renewal before it has been released. It joins Ron Moore’s For All Mankind, the Jason Momoa starrer See; and the Emily Dickinson comedy Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, whose renewals have been confirmed by Apple, as well as upcoming anthology immigrant comedy Little America; and the Hilde Lysiak young detective drama Home Before Dark, which also are believed to have been quietly renewed. The Morning Show, one of the four Apple+ series that helped launch the streamer on Nov.1, along with For All Mankind, See and Dickinson, had a two-season order from the get-go.

The first three episodes of Servant will be available on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions on November 28, with new episodes rolling out weekly, every Friday.

Directed by Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Shyamalan and Basgallop executive produce with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.