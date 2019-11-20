Lukas Haas Pic ‘Browse’ Acquired By FilmRise

FilmRise has picked up the North American distribution rights for the BoulderLight Pictures release of Browse.

Pic, from director Mike Testin stars Lukas Haas as a man who becomes convinced that his identity has been hacked and that someone is using it to manipulate and control him. Desperate for clarity, he seeks to uncover the truth of who is behind it all while his nightmare twists into an insurmountable web of paranoia that threatens to destroy his thinning hold on reality.

Chloe Bridges (Insatiable, The Carrie Diaries, Pretty Little Liars), and Sarah Rafferty (Suits) also star.

The pic was written by Mario Carvalhal and also shot and edited by Testin for Making Horror – a financing partnership between BoulderLight and Hong Kong based Making Film Limited. J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules produced for BoulderLight, with Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs as Co-Producers. Pang Ho-cheung and Subi Liang executive produced for Making Film. Bravos Pictures Limited is handling foreign sales.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Max Einhorn, Head of Acquisition of FilmRise and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Lukas Haas is repped by APA, LBI and Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn, and Chloe Bridges is with APA, Bridges Entertainment and Stone Genow.