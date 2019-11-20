‘Love After Lockup’ & Spinoff ‘Life After Lockup’ Renewed By WE TV

WE tv has picked up a third season of its hit original series Love After Lockup, and a second season for its spinoff Life After Lockup, the network said today.

The renewals come amid strong ratings for both. The first half of Love After Lockup season 2, which airs Friday nights, was the fastest-growing program on television among women and adults 25-54, with viewership more than doubling from season premiere to finale across key demos, according to Nielsen stats. The series, which currently averages more than a million viewers per episode, was the #1 cable original on its finale night among women 25-54 earlier this year and continuously ranked as a top 2 cable program for the same key demo. The franchise also draws on what has traditionally been a Thursday night audience for the network, growing among African American women 25-54 by more than 50% in Nielsen live +3 ratings in the past year.

The premiere season of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup was the highest-rated season of the franchise to date among women 18-49, women 25-54 and tied among adults 25-54 with the first half of season two of flagship Love After Lockup. The popular spinoff following favorite Lockup couples as they build their post-prison lives repeatedly ranked as the #1 cable program in its Friday timeslot among women 25-54 during its first season.

Love After Lockup and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup are produced by Sharp Entertainment, with Executive Producers Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. The series is distributed internationally by Off The Fence.