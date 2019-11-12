London’s Long-Running ‘The Woman In Black’ Play To Scare Up New York Return

EXCLUSIVE: The Woman in Black, a West End theater staple for 30 years, will make its long-in-coming New York return in January at The McKittrick Hotel, home of the popular, similarly immersive Sleep No More production.

An eight-week run of London’s endurable ghost play will begin previews January 8, with an official opening on January 23.

The two-actor mystery made its debut in at a small “theatre bar” in Scarborough, UK in 1987 before moving to London’s West End two years later, where it has been playing ever since. Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from Susan Hill’s 1983 novel, The Woman in Black is the West End’s second longest-running play after The Mousetrap, which ran from 1952 to 2012.

The play was staged Off Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre for two months in 2001. (A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the upcoming production would be New York’s first.)

Although the play has had numerous national and international tours in the years since its creation, the site-specific reimagining at the McKittrick will be a first for New York. The exact location in the McKittrick will be a “hidden pub” called The Club Car (Sleep No More will continue its run in another part of the building).

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. In this production, the tale will “weave” among and around the audience.

“I am thrilled that New York audiences will get to experience our production of The Woman in Black,” said director Robin Herford in a statement. “And I am particularly excited to take the show back to how it was originally staged for its world premiere in Scarborough – an intimate space which brings the audience up close and personal with the action.”

The New York production will star Ben Porter and David Acton, both of whom have appeared in the London production.