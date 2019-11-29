Major Incident Declared In London Bridge After Stabbing, Reports Of Gunshots

British emergency services have declared a “major incident” after a stabbing in London Bridge, while there are reports on social media about gunshots being fired.

The Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the British capital around 2PM local time. A man has been detained and several people were injured, police said.

The London Ambulance services said it was a “major incident” and a number of crews were attending the scene in London Bridge, where the Thames River crossing has been placed on lockdown.

This developing.