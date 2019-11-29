Major Incident Declared In London Bridge After Stabbing, Reports Of Gunshots

British emergency services have declared a “major incident” after a stabbing in London Bridge, while there are reports on social media about gunshots being fired.
The Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the British capital around 2PM local time. A man has been detained and several people were injured, police said.
The London Ambulance services said it was a “major incident” and a number of crews were attending the scene in London Bridge, where the Thames River crossing has been placed on lockdown.
This developing.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.