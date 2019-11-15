‘Loki’: Sophia Di Martino Joins Tom Hiddleston in Marvel Limited Series For Disney+

Sophia Di Martino (Flowers, Yesterday) is set to co-star opposite Tom Hiddleston in Marvel’s Loki limited series for Disney+, sources confirm to Deadline.

In the new Marvel Studios series, Hiddleston returns as the mercurial Loki, the god of mischief and everyone’s favorite villain in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is director, Michael Waldron is head writer for the series, slated for 2021 premiere.

Other confirmed live-action Marvel series for the Disney+ streaming platform include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Di Martino has been on the Disney casting executives’ radar and recently starred in the Freeform pilot Girls Code, directed by Paul Feig. She is best known for her starring role on the Channel 4 series Flowers, which was carried by Netflix, and her part in the Danny Boyle movie Yesterday.

The English actress, whose casting was first reported by Variety, is repped by UK’s Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate and Hansen Jacobson.