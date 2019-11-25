LL Cool J Set To Host The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

LL Cool J will host the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, set for air Sunday, Dec. 15 on the CBS.

The actor-musical artist was the recipient of a 2017 Kennedy Center Honor and is a two-time Grammy winner. This will be his first time hosting the event.

Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment, said, “He’s the absolute renaissance man: musical artist, producer, actor, author, fashion icon, Grammy winner and a 2017 Kennedy Center honoree. He will be a masterful master of ceremonies for the Kennedy Center Honors, with his unique style and charisma guiding us through a night of heartfelt and well-deserved tributes celebrating the life’s work of this year’s stellar honorees.”

The celebration at the Kennedy Center Opera House is set for Dec. 8, with the previously announced honorees including R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas.

In December 2017, LL Cool J became the first rapper to earn the Kennedy Center Honors, one of America’s highest achievements for any performer. He currently stars in CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will executive produce the special for the fifth consecutive year. Weiss returns as director.

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.