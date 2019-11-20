‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Welcomes Back Adam Lamberg As David “Gordo” Gordon

Lizzie McGuire purists rejoice! Adam Lamberg is set to reprise his role as Lizzie’s sarcastic BFF David “Gordo” Gordon in the Disney+ revival.

Gordo was a fan-favorite in the original series created by Terri Minsky. He was smart, creative and was a bit of an outcast, but was loved by his inner circle of friends.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” said Duff, who reprises the title role. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The revival picks up as Lizzie McGuire is about to reach the milestone of 30 years old. Now living in New York City, working as an assistant to a fancy interior designer, she lives in a cool Brooklyn apartment and everything seems great — or so it seems. With a little help from her old friends and some new ones, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

The new Lizzie McGuire series fuels Disney+’s affinity for revivals, reboots and spinoffs. The Mouse House streaming service has opened the vault to bring new iterations of High School Musical and Phineas and Ferb as well as Home Alone, Night At the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper By the Dozen.

As previously reported, Hallie Todd is set to return as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire and Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire. Minsky will return as showrunner and executive producer. Duff will also serve as executive producer alongside Rachel Winter. Ranada Shepard is the co-executive producer. The series is produced by Salty Pictures, Inc. in association with Disney Channel.