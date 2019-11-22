Liza Koshy To Host Moving Dance Floor Competition Series For Quibi

Quibi has given a green light to Floored, a comedic dance competition series with a moving dance floor, hosted and executive produced by Liza On Demand star Liza Koshy.

In each episode of Floored, produced by Mission Control Media, two teams of skilled dancers take on an insane dance floor with a life of its own. Dancers try their best to perform a pre-rehearsed routine on a floor that actually lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins in time to the music. Additionally, the dancers will have to dodge obstacles that are unexpectedly thrown their way.

“As someone who hosts dance parties of one in their living room, I am more than ready to host this one. I’m so excited to celebrate and scream for the fearless, the focused and the flexible as they step up to the plate… or floor,” said Koshy.

In addition to Koshy, Floored is executive produced by Mission Control Media’s Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith, Heath Luman and Mary Celenza.

“It’s time to turn the dance genre on its head,” said Agbabian. “We can’t wait to add a comedic twist to the world of dance while still celebrating the skill and athleticism of truly talented dancers.”

Koshy is the co-creator, executive producer & star of YouTube Original series Liza on Demand. Now in its second season, the premiere episode was the most-watched original debut episode in its first week on the streaming network to date. Koshy also directed an episode this season. She will next be seen starring alongside Sabrina Carpenter in the Netflix Original Film Work It, a dance comedy executive produced by Alicia Keys and Leslie Morgenstein (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). Her other acting credits include Hulu’s Freakish and Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween. Koshy is repped by CAA, Carter Media Group and Hansen Jacobson.