‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Ratings Swim To The Top Tuesday; ‘Emergence’ Rises

Live action-feature presentation hybrid The Little Mermaid Live! won Tuesday night in broadcast primetime, bringing its “Under the Sea” magic to ABC. The Disney musical event earned a 2.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.98 million viewers who tuned in to see Auliʻi Cravalho play the iconic Disney princess and Queen Latifah slay as Ursula the sea witch.

The musical event dominated for ABC and was the highest-rated made-for-TV musical on any network since Grease in 2016. It was also the top-rated entertainment telecast since the series finale of The Big Bang Theory on CBS.

This was all good news for ABC’s freshman sci-fi drama Emergence (0.7, 3.47M), which aired after two-hour live musical and bumped up.

Perhaps Ariel singing “Part of Your World” drew audiences away from NBC on Tuesday night. Although The Voice (1.3, 8.11M) ticked up a tenth, the other shows on its lineup took a one-tenth hit: This Is Us (1.3, 6.69M ) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.01M).

With the World Series over, we saw the steady return of The Resident (0.7, 3.42M) as well as Empire (0.7, 2.49M). CBS also saw the return of NCIS, which was down a tenth (1.0, 10.74M) as well as NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.61M) with its shocker twist and FBI (0.8, 8.54M), which were both steady.

Over at the CW, The Flash (0.4, 1.2M) slowed down a tenth as did his superhero buddy Arrow (0.2, 620,000).