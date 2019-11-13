‘Little Mermaid’: Jonah Hauer-King Wins Role Of Prince Eric

We exclusively told you back in September that Jonah Hauer-King was in the running for the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, and today he won the role in the Rob Marshall directed movie.

Hauer-King was tested along with Krypton actor Cameron Cuffe London’s Pinewood Studios for the role back in September. Hauer-King’s casting comes in the wake of Harry Styles backing away from talks for the part of Ariel’s love interest; news of circling broke in July.

The Little Mermaid cast includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. Javier Bardem is circling as King Triton. Pic is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will feature beloved songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics). This past summer, Disney’s live action take on its classic animated toon Aladdin (which like Little Mermaid was also from the Jeffrey Katzenberg 80s/90s era) grossed $1.05 billion the global box office.

Hauer-King is repped by CAA. His credits include The Song of Names which made its TIFF world premiere back in September, A Dog’s Way Home, Danny Huston’s The Last Photograph and the 2017 PBC miniseries Little Women.