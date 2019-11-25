‘Lisey’s Story’: Dane Dehaan Joins Julianne Moore & Clive Owen In Apple Limited Series

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Dane Dehaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) is set as a lead opposite Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in Lisey’s Story, Apple’s eight-hour limited series written and executive produced by Stephen King, from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Owen). A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Dehaan will play Jim Dooley, a huge fan of Scott’s (Owen) books who feels strongly about his unpublished work being released to the world.

Joan Allen also stars.

King wrote every episode of the series, which is based on his bestselling 2006 novel. King and Moore executive produce alongside Bad Robot’s Abrams’ and Ben Stephenson. Pablo Larraín will direct the series.

Dehaan will next be seen starring in Amazon Studios’ series ZeroZeroZero alongside Andrea Riseborough. He will also star in Quibi’s The Stranger. Dehaan’s additional credits include Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Kill Your Darlings, The Place Beyond the Pines, Lawless and Chronic. Dehaan is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

