Lionsgate Lands K-Pop Comedy ‘Seoul Girls’ Penned And Produced By Rebel Wilson

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has obtained rights to Seoul Girls, a comedy feature written by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, with a recent revision by Young II Kim (Rodham, Billions).

Wilson will also take on a role in the pic, which follows a Korean American high school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world’s biggest K-pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee, the Seoul Girls find their voices on the world’s biggest stage.

Wilson will serve as a producer, via her Camp Sugar banner, along with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures. Monumental is one of the producers behind Universal’s soon-to-be-released Cats adaptation, in which Wilson co-stars. Wilson was recently seen on the big screen in Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle and is in the current release Jojo Rabbit.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien will oversee Seoul Girls on behalf of the studio. Lionsgate’s EVP Business Affairs Bonnie Stylides oversaw the deal.

Wilson is repped by WME and Sloan, Offer. Kim is a client of The Arlook Group and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.