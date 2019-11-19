Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Talks Changing The Narrative Of Violence Against Black Community

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Orders 'Vikings' Sequel Series From Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart & MGM TV

Read the full story

Lionsgate Lands K-Pop Comedy ‘Seoul Girls’ Penned And Produced By Rebel Wilson

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10444433ef) Rebel Wilson 'Jojo Rabbit' film premiere, Arrivals, Hollywood American Legion, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has obtained rights to Seoul Girls, a comedy feature written by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, with a recent revision by Young II Kim (Rodham, Billions).

Wilson will also take on a role in the pic, which follows a Korean American high school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world’s biggest K-pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee, the Seoul Girls find their voices on the world’s biggest stage.

Wilson will serve as a producer, via her Camp Sugar banner, along with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures. Monumental is one of the producers behind Universal’s soon-to-be-released Cats adaptation, in which Wilson co-stars. Wilson was recently seen on the big screen in Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle and is in the current release Jojo Rabbit.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien will oversee Seoul Girls on behalf of the studio. Lionsgate’s EVP Business Affairs Bonnie Stylides oversaw the deal.

Wilson is repped by WME and Sloan, Offer. Kim is a client of The Arlook Group and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad