Lionsgate Perks Up With Solid Q2 Numbers Powered By Streaming, Better Movies

Lionsgate’s beleaguered stock price rebounded after hours on the strength of a solid second-quarter earnings report.

The company reported earnings per share of 22 cents, two cents ahead of Wall Street analysts’ consensus, with revenue of $983.5 million also surpassing expectations.

Domestic subscriptions to Starz set a record for sequential growth, with 1.2 million additions giving the company 5.6 million OTT customers. Starz ended the quarter on September 30 with 27 million total subscribers around the world, up 1.8 million from the prior year quarter. The domestic tally stands at 24.7 million.

The Motion Picture Group, which hit major bumps in the latter part of 2018 and early 2019, delivered better results in the quarter. Scary Stories to tell in the Dark, Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood, plus home entertainment results for John Wick: Chapter 3, and a robust increase in television episode deliveries.

Lionsgate still faces a number of thorny issues, from its strategy for Starz to its upcoming carriage renewal with Comcast.

Even so, investors registered a hopeful note Thursday, sending the company’s beaten-down shares up 2% to $8.32. It gained another 4% after hours.

