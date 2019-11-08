UPDATED with confirmation: In a big early AFM deal, Lionsgate has closed domestic and a selection of international rights on The Plane, the Gerard Butler action flick launched here by MadRiver International and CAA Media Finance.

Butler will star as commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militias that are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

Lionsgate has taken rights for North America, Latin America, the UK and India, the distributor confirmed. CAA Media Finance brokered domestic rights, and MadRiver International handles the rest of the world.

Producers are Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonvaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan and Ara Keshishian, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

Script comes from Charles Cumming and JP Davis (Violence of Action), and is based on the book by Cumming. Pic is scheduled to shoot in Q2 2020.

The deal will see Lionsgate reteam with Butler after the company released this year’s Angel Has Fallen, the third entry in his successful action franchise, grossing $69 million stateside.

