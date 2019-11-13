CNN Sets TV Premiere Of ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice’; Kino Lorber Acquires ‘After Parkland’ Docu & Releases Trailer

CNN Films has acquired the documentary feature Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and set its television premiere for New Year’s Day on CNN.

Ronstadt was 21 when she first hit the national charts with the Stone Poneys’ “Different Drum,” and her plaintive vocal leapt off the radio from the opening line. By the mid-’70s, she was cranking out smash singles and multiplatinum albums as fast as the public could consume them. Three of her LPs hit No. 1 en route to her becoming the most successful female singer of the decade.

Two-time Oscar winner Rob Epstein and Oscar nominee Jeffrey Friedman directed the docu from Greenwich Entertainment, 1091 and CNN Films and also produce alongside James Keach and Michele Farinola. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 1.

Kino Lorber has acquired and set a November 29 theatrical release date for After Parkland, a feature documentary directed by Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman. Watch the new trailer below.

The film tells the intimate and moving story of families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School navigating their way through grief and searching for new meaning in the immediate days, weeks and months after the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead in February 2018.

The directors traveled to the Florida city with producer Stephanie Wash and began filming with students who endured gunfire and the parents who lost their children in the crosshairs. Filming throughout the spring, summer and fall, the verité documentary chronicles the private journeys of these families as they navigated the unthinkable and rose to challenge the nation to end gun violence.

Here is the new trailer: