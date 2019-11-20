‘The Imagineering Story’ Director Leslie Iwerks Signs With Gersh

Leslie Iwerks, an Academy Award and Emmy nominated director, writer and producer, has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation both individually and for Iwerks & Co., her multimedia production company.

Iwerks’ six-part docuseries, The Imagineering Story, debuted on Disney+ on November 12. Narrated by Angela Bassett, the series traces the sixty-five year history of the artists and engineers who design and construct Disney’s theme parks and attractions.

Among her other works is the feature documentary League of Legends Origins, which debuted on Netflix in October. The film chronicles the unexpected cultural phenomenon of the #1 most played online PC game in the world.

Iwerks also directed, wrote and executive produced Pixar’s 20th anniversary special for The Wonderful World of Disney, a three-hour television special on ABC hosted by John Ratzenberger.

In addition to overseeing current productions at Iwerks & Co., Iwerks has a number of projects in development, including a new scripted series, feature films and an animation project.