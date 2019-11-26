Les Arcs Work In Progress Line-Up; Eurimages Co-Pro Award; APC Buys Movistar+ Series – Global Briefs

The Les Arcs Film Festival has unveiled its selection of work in progress projects for 2019. The event, held at a French ski resort, is a film fest with an industry wing that has become well regarded in its 11 years’ of existence. A total of 18 features will take part this year, seven of which are directed by women (39%) – there were 34% female applicants. None of the selected films have sales agents attached. They are: Anna Nemes’ Beauty Of The Beast (Hungary); Eva Küpper’s Dark Rider (Beglium, The Netherlands); Ekaterina Selenkina’s Figures In The Urban Landscape (Russia), Slávek Horák’s Havel (Czech Republic), Khadar Ahmed’s The Gravedigger (Finland, France, Germany); Luàna Bajrami’s The Hill Where Lionesses Roar (France, Kosovo); Alex Camilleri’s Luzzu (Malta); Alessandro De Toni’s Myjing (Italy); Nabil Ben Yadir’s Praey (Belgium, France); Fredrik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm’s Shorta (Denmark); Roman Vasyanov’s Tenerife (Russia); Alberto De Michele’s The Last Ride Of The Wolves (The Netherlands, Italy); Ivan Ikić’s The Users (Serbia, The Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia Herzegovina); Gregoris Rentis’s To Sail Close To The Wind (Greece, France); Diane Sara Bouzgarrou and Thomas Jenkoe’s Until The Land Tears Us Apart (France). In addition, one project, Laila Pakalnina’s In The Mirror (Latvia, Lithuania) is attending as part of a partnership with Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and there are two further projects with sales agents already attached screening for the first time: Charlène Favier’s Slalom (France, Belgium) and Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb (Iceland, Sweden). The projects will complete for three awards: the Eurimages Lab Project Award ($39,000), the TitraFilm Prize ($8,000 post-production grant) and the Alphapanda Audience Engagement Award ($4,000 in-kind marketing spend). Previous graduates of the festival’s industry strand include Hungarian Oscar winner Son Of Saul. Les Arcs runs December 14-21, the event is also noted for hosting a highly competitive ski competition for attending industry.

European funding body Eurimages has selected Ankica Jurić Tilić of Croatian production outfit Kinorama as the recipient of its 2019 Co-Production Award. The prize recognises a producer’s decisive role in fostering international cultural exchange through co-producing. Tilić has 25 years’ experience in the industry and has credits including 2016 Venice Days title Quit Staring At My Plate (a Croatia-Denmark co-production), 2018 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight pic The Load (a Serbia-France,-Croatia-Iran-Qatar co-pro), and 2015 Cannes title Under The High Sun (a Croatia-Serbia-Slovenia co-pro). Tilić will receive her prize at the European Film Awards ceremony on December 7 in Berlin.

Production and distribution outfit About Premium Content (APC) has bought global distribution rights, outside Spain and Latin America, to drama series The Invisible Line from Spanish company Movistar+. The project, produced with Sentido Films and Corte y Confección de Peclículas, is an original series set in the 1960s in the Basque Country in Spain, starring Antonio de la Torre as a chief inspector who tracks down terrorists from the separatist ETA movement. It is a 6 x 45’ Spanish-language show and is based on an idea by Abel García Roure, written by Michel Gaztambide and Alejandro Hernández and directed by Mariano Barroso. The Invisible Line will premiere on Movistar in 2020. It is APC’s second collaboration with Movistar+ following the success of returning series Gigantes.