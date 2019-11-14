‘Flora & Ulysses’ Director Lena Khan Signs With UTA

Filmmaker Lena Khan, who helmed The Tiger Hunter and the upcoming Disney+ movie Flora and Ulysses, has signed with UTA for worldwide representation.

UTA

Khan is in post-production on Flora & Ulysses, starring Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz and Matilda Lawler. Based on the popular children’s book Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, the story centers on the imaginative, creative and cynical 10-year-old Flora (Lawler), who could hardly predict that the little squirrel she saved from a tragic accident would be born anew and transformed into a superhero with the powers of strength, misspelled poetry and an uncanny knack for helping her and the lovable but broken people in her life become a family again. Gil Netter is producing, and Brad Copeland adapted the script.

Khan made her feature directing debut on The Tiger Hunter, which she co-wrote with Sameer Gardezi and Meera Simhan. It stars Danny Pudi as a young Indian man who relocates to 1970s Chicago to become an engineer. But when his job falls through, he resorts to an elaborate charade with misfit friends in order to woo his childhood sweetheart. Jon Heder, Rizwan Manji, Karen David, Iqbal Theba and Kevin Pollak also star.

Khan, who also has written, produced and helmed short films, continues to be managed by 3 Arts Entertainment.