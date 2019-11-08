‘Legacies’: Chris Lee Upped To Series Regular, Olivia Liang To Recur On The CW Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Lee, who has recurred since the first season of the CW’s Legacies, has been promoted to series regular in season 2. Additionally, Olivia Liang (Murder in the First) has been tapped for a recurring role.

Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals and features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills.

The CW

Lee plays Kaleb, a rebel vampire who isn’t keen on hiding who he is.

Liang will portray Alyssa Chang, a Salvatore School student witch and infamous instigator of drama among her peers. Snarky, intelligent and egotistical, Alyssa is a main character in her own mind, and never backs down from a challenge or misses an excuse to show off.

Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).

Chris is currently recurring on The Chi and Empire both shooting in Chicago, and he recently did a sketch pilot presentation with Wayne Brady in LA. He’s repped by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment.

Liang’s previous credits include Murder in the First, The Rookie and Criminal Minds. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management