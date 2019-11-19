‘The Old Man’ Co-Star Leem Lubany Inks With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Leem Lubany, who is up next starring with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow on the new FX series The Old Man, has signed with Paradigm. She will be represented in all areas.

Spy drama The Old Man is one of four series originally developed and ordered by FX that will debut exclusively on Hulu. Written by Jon Steinberg & Robert Levine, it also stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Austin Stowell and EJ Bonilla and is expected to premiere in fall 2020.

Lubany most recently played Gabrielle Joubert on the the Audience Network spy series Condor, and recently wrapped BBC miniseries Baghdad Central for Channel 4 in the UK starring Cory Stoll.

On the film side, Lubany’s credits include Hany Abu-Assad’s Omar, nominated for the Foreign Language Oscar in 2014. She has also appeared in Rock the Kasbah with Bill Murray and Saint Judy alongside Michelle Monaghan and Alfred Molina.

She continues to be repped by Hannah Hodgkinson in the UK, manager Sandy Erickson and attorney Dave Feldman.