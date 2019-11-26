Layla Spring Wins Chance At Another ‘American Idol’ Season

American Idol‘s Season 16 fan favorite Layla Spring will get another chance on the show: The ABC singing competition revealed last night that Spring is the choice among three contestants to land a return trip to Hollywood for the upcoming Season 18.

Spring was one of three former Idol contestants – along with Logan Johnson and Shawn Richardson – invited to audition for the new season. The performances were aired on the American Music Awards and voted on by fans. Spring’s victory was announced on last night’s Dancing with the Stars finale.

See a clip of her audition below.

The 18-year-old Spring will compete when Idol returns on ABC Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 8/7c. Also returning: Ryan Seacrest as host, and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.