‘Law & Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni & Supermodel Jourdan Dunn To Star In E4 Comedy ‘Maxxx’

Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni and supermodel Jourdan Dunn have joined Channel 4 comedy Maxxx.

The six-part series, written, directed and starring The Handmaid’s Tale’s O-T Fagbenle, centres around a formerly famous boyband star, played by Fagbenle, who tries to make his music come back in a bid to win back his famous supermodel ex-girlfriend, played by Dunn and prove to the world that he isn’t a washed-up old has-been.

To get his career back on track Maxxx enlists the help of his cousin/superfan/stalker Rose, played by Raised by Wolves’ Helen Monks and tries to convince his former manager Don Wild, played by Meloni to take him back but he has other ideas and recruits the help of wannabe manager Tamzin, played by Harlots’ Pippa Bennett-Warner. Phone Shop’s Javone Prince plays former bandmate Lucky.

Maxxx is produced by Luti Media, founded by Fagbenle’s younger brother Luti. It was commissioned by Fiona McDermott, C4’s Head of Comedy, and Jack Bayles, Commissioning Editor. The Executive Producer is Luti Fagbenle and the series is co-funded by Channel 4 and All3Media International. The series will air on Channel 4’s youth-skewing network E4.

Fagbenle said, “It’s a dream to write and direct for a cast of extraordinary actors from seasoned pro’s like Christopher Meloni and Javone Prince to new acting talent like Alan Asaad and Jourdan Dunn. The talent of Helen, Pippa and a wish list of guest stars and cameos have been a gift to Maxxx, I can’t wait for people to see.”

McDermott added, “A show we were already stoked about making has just got stronger. A phenomenal cast, we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them all.”