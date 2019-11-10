Laurel Griggs Dies: Broadway Actress Who Played Ivanka In ‘Once’ Was 13

Teenage actress Laurel Griggs, who made her Broadway debut at age 6 next to Scarlett Johansson and appeared on Saturday Night Live, has died, according to reports and an online obituary. She was 13 and the cause of death has not been made public.

Griggs died on Nov. 5, according to an obituary and several news reports.

She debuted in the Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Johansson at age 6. She then joined Once, where she had a long run in the role of Ivanka, according to her IMDB page.

Griggs lived with her parents in New York City.

Actress Eliza Holland Madorem who also played Ivanka in Once, posted a salute to Griggs in an Instagram post.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” Madore wrote. “Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh.”