‘Last Summer’: Jessica Biel-Produced Freeform Thriller Sets Michael Landes, Brooklyn Sudano, Harley Quinn Smith And 6 More As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: The pilot for Last Summer, the Freeform thriller from Jessica Biel and and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Limetown), has assembled a robust cast in series regulars roles. Michael Landes, Brooklyn Sudano, Harley Quinn Smith, Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Froy Gutierrez, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Nathaniel Ashton will star in the pilot, which recently kicked off production in Texas.

Written by Bert V. Royal (Easy A) and directed by Max Winkler (Jungleland), Last Summer is an unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers — 1993-95 — in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate (Abdalla), is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette (Aurelia), goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers’ loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.

The pilot comes from eOne and will be executive produced by Royal and Winkler alongside Iron Ocean Productions’ Biel and Purple.

Read the actors’ full character descriptions below:

Chiara Aurelia (Tell Me Your Secrets) stars as Jeanette, a sweet high schooler who has a zest for life, but an almost obsessive need to be loved. Aurelia is repped by Paradigm and Jackoway, Austen.

Mika Abdalla (Project Mc2) plays Kate, the embodiment of teenage perfection. Her life is one to be envied until she mysteriously disappears. Abdalla is repped by Inspire Entertainment, Coast to Coast Talent Group and attorney Matt Rosen.

Michael Landes (The Liberator) will play Greg, Jeanette’s father, the kind of dad who his kids’ friends love, and who thinks the world of his daughter. Though he may present like he has it all together, there are cracks in his otherwise perfect façade. Landes is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and The Artists Partnership in the UK.

Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) has been cast as Jamie, the kind of guy everyone loves. He starts as Jeannette’s secret crush, who ends up as her boyfriend the following year. Gutierrez is repped by CAA and GTC Management.

Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will star as Mallory, a quirky outsider who feels left behind when Jeannette becomes the popular girl. Her anger masks her genuine hurt by her once best friend. Quinn Smith is repped by Brillstein Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.

Allius Barnes (Unbelievable) will portray Vince, Jeannette and Mallory’s other best friend. He’s loyal to his core and continues to stand by Jeannette, even when no one else will. Barnes is repped by Paradigm and ESI.

Blake Lee (Fam) plays Martin, the kind of teacher every student loves. He genuinely cares about his students, maybe even a little too much. Lee is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360.

Nathaniel Ashton (Mr. Mercedes) portrays Ben, Jamie’s best friend, the kind of guy who tries to see everyone’s point of view, which frequently leaves him stuck in the middle. Ashton is repped by The Campbell Agency and Schreck Rose.

Brooklyn Sudano (Taken) rounds out the cast as Angela, a bartender at the local dive bar who becomes a sympathetic ear, and has no issue standing up for herself. Sudano is repped by APA and Greenlight Management.