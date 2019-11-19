‘Picnic At Hanging Rock’ Director Larysa Kondracki To Executive Produce Amazon’s ‘Them: Covenant’

Larysa Kondracki, the director of Picnic at Hanging Rock, has inked a deal to become an executive producer on Amazon’s original horror event series Them: Covenant.

Kondracki, who signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios in 2018, also will direct multiple episodes of the Little Marvin-created show, including the pilot.

Her TV directing credits include Better Call Saul, Legion, The Americans, and The Walking Dead. Kondracki also directed and co-wrote her debut feature film The Whistleblower, starring Rachel Weisz.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, Them: Covenant‘s other executive producers are Marvin, Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee and Michael Connolly of Vertigo Entertainment. David Matthews is the executive producer and showrunner.

Set in 1953, the series centers on Henry and Lucky Emory (Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas) who move their family from North Carolina to a seemingly idyllic all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. But the tree-lined street becomes ground zero for malevolent forces both real and supernatural.

Kondracki is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.

2019 Amazon Pilots & Series Orders