Lara Logan To Host ‘No Agenda’ Docuseries For Fox Nation

Fox News subscription streaming extension Fox Nation has announced Lara Logan, a former CBS News and 60 Minutes correspondent, as host of a four-part documentary series that will debut in January.

No Agenda with Lara Logan will feature four 90-minute installments each comprised of four episodes that will be released simultaneously on the streaming platform. Fox Nation plans 16 episodes under the new documentary umbrella, with four areas of focus: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans. Logan will report from the front lines of America’s political and ideological war zones and dive into a number of hot-button issues with on-the-ground coverage and expert interviews.

Logan parted ways with CBS in 2018 after an eventful 16-year tenure at the network. She apologized in 2013 for errors in a 60 Minutes report about the terrorist attacks on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Pakistan, and ended up taking a leave of absence related to that segment. In 2011, she delivered an extraordinary report from Egypt detailing her sexual assault while on the ground reporting on protests roiling the country.

In making the announcement, Finley said, “As we continue to expand Fox Nation, this series is the exact kind of compelling content we want to deliver to our subscribers and super fans,” John Finley, EVP of Fox Nation and Development, said in a press release. “This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go —honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully.”

At CBS, Logan won the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, the Overseas Press Club Award, and two Gracie Awards. Earlier in her career, she was a freelance producer and reporter for a range of broadcast outlets.