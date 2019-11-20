Landmark Studio Group & Michael Rapaport Team On Original Dramedy Series ‘Flagrant’

EXCLUSIVE: Landmark Studio Group has put in development Flagrant, an original dramedy series with Michael Rapaport (Atypical, White Famous) set to star and executive produce. Peter Hoare (Standing Up, Falling Down, Down Under Cover) and Pete Correale (The Pete and Sebastian Show, Kevin Can Wait) will serve as co-writers and showrunners. The project is among the first set at Landmark, co-funded by Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment and Cole Strategic Partners, following its launch last month.

In Flagrant, twenty years after he was caught throwing a game and gambling on his own team, a disgraced college basketball player gets an unlikely shot at redemption. He fled Queens, NY decades ago to get away from the stigma of the scandal, but he’s now asked to come home and fill in as coach for a currently-failing team, at the same school he famously sold down the river decades ago.

Landmark CEO David Ozer and vice president of development and production Tim Rouhana will also serve as executive producers.

“This project is an incredible opportunity for Landmark to work with such an amazing team of creatives to bring this unique new series to life,” said Ozer. “Michael is one of the best in the business whose solid career spans decades and continues to boom with sold out venues for his stand-up tour and ever-growing social media footprint. I cannot be more excited to work with this great team on Flagrant as one of the first projects under the Landmark banner.”

As previously announced, Landmark develops, produces, and distributes original content to sell to any network or platform, while also developing and producing content for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s recently acquired AVOD platform Crackle. Landmark controls all worldwide rights of its content and distributes through Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media division.

“I am extremely excited to have the combined talents of Pete and Peter driving the series, and with their comedy pedigree, it is going to be a fun and creative ride to realize this vision with them and the Landmark team,” added Rapaport.

Rapaport stars as Doug Gardner in Atypical, which recently launched its third season on Netflix. He also recurred on Showtime’s White Famous. Previous credits include a season-long arc in FX’s Justified and a key role opposite Ed Burns in Public Morals.

Hoare was a writer on CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait and also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Billy Crystal-starring comedy film Standing Up, Falling Down, which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and also penned upcoming feature Down Under Cover, starring Tiffany Haddish and Chris Helmsworth.

Correale was a writer on Kevin Can Wait and co-hosts The Pete and Sebastian Show on Sirius XM. Rapaport and Hoare are repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Correale is managed by Jim Serpico.