Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UTA Signs ‘New Girl’ Alum And Current ‘Neighborhood’ Star Max Greenfield

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Albert Hughes To Direct ‘The Fugitive’ Remake At Warner Bros

Read the full story

LA Talent Taps Jeremy Apody As Director Of Youth Talent

Jeremy Apody
Courtesy of LA Talent

EXCLUSIVE: LA Talent is continuing its expansion with the recent hire of Jeremy Apody as Director of Youth Talent. In his new role, Apody and his  team will be covering commercial, branding and theatrical work.

Apody moves to LA Talent from Buchwald where he helped launch the agency’s Emerging Talent Commercial & Branding Division. He previously spent 14 years at Abrams Artists Agency where he headed a highly successful youth commercial department, having taken over the division in 2007.  Apody will be bringing to LA Talent many of his longtime commercial clients such as Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies) Christian Isaiah (Shameless) and Lauren Donzis (No Good Nick) while developing a new theatrical roster.

LA Talent has been actively growing its agency over the past two years with the launch of its theatrical department headed by Natalie Kollar and expanding its reach to include New York based talent. Established by Heinz Holba in 1987, LA Talent is the sister company to LA Models and New York Model Management.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad