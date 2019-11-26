LA Talent Taps Jeremy Apody As Director Of Youth Talent

EXCLUSIVE: LA Talent is continuing its expansion with the recent hire of Jeremy Apody as Director of Youth Talent. In his new role, Apody and his team will be covering commercial, branding and theatrical work.

Apody moves to LA Talent from Buchwald where he helped launch the agency’s Emerging Talent Commercial & Branding Division. He previously spent 14 years at Abrams Artists Agency where he headed a highly successful youth commercial department, having taken over the division in 2007. Apody will be bringing to LA Talent many of his longtime commercial clients such as Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies) Christian Isaiah (Shameless) and Lauren Donzis (No Good Nick) while developing a new theatrical roster.

LA Talent has been actively growing its agency over the past two years with the launch of its theatrical department headed by Natalie Kollar and expanding its reach to include New York based talent. Established by Heinz Holba in 1987, LA Talent is the sister company to LA Models and New York Model Management.