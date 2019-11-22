‘L.A.’s Finest’: Adam Rose & Taylor Black To Recur On Spectrum Originals Series

Adam Rose (Merry Happy Whatever) and Taylor Black (The Banker) have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba on the upcoming second season of Spectrum’s action drama L.A.’s Finest, from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and 2.0 Entertainment. Additionally, Rose has booked a multi-episode arc in CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act.

Season one of the series follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and left her complicated past to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd was forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle was masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

Rose will play Nathan Baker, a man just out of prison after serving eight years for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s bitter about the harsh sentence he received and holds Patrick McKenna, the ADA who put him behind bars, personally responsible.

Black will portray Emma, the sister of a victim who’s murder has haunted Syd all season. Offering potentially crucial information about her sister’s disappearance, Emma becomes vital to Syd’s investigation. Through their shared grief, Syd and Emma can provide each other the closure they’ve been denied for so long.

Rose is a series regular on Netflix’s upcoming holiday dark comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. On Carol’s Second Act, he’ll be seen as Bad News Jake from ER. Rose is best known for his roles on Veronica Mars, Santa Clarita Diet and Supernatural. He is represented by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Vault Entertainment.

Black is a lead in the upcoming Apple film The Banker, opposite Nicholas Hoult, and she also recurs on Dynasty. Black is repped by Sweeney Entertainment and Paradigm.