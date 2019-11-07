Kristen Bell Returning To ‘Gossip Girl’ At HBO Max

Kristen Bell has closed her deal to return to Gossip Girl, HBO Max’s reimagined version of the pop culture phenomenon that made household names of stars such as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick.

Bell will reprise her role as narrator in the upcoming version from the original series writer and executive producer, Quantico creator Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios. Bell’s deal has been in the works since the summer.

Presley Ann/WarnerMedia

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. The logline: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

Bell served as narrator on all six seasons of Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007-2012 on the CW across 121 episodes.

