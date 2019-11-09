Here’s a first look at Moe Dunford (Vikings) and Kate Dickie (The Witch) in James Kermack’s action thriller Knuckledust.

In the pic, after the police are called to take down an elite underground fighting den, they get more than they bargained for when they discover seven levels of hell, filled with the dead bodies of multiple fighters, assassins and goons, with just one bloodied man still breathing. They have 90 minutes to find out if he’s the lone survivor or a multiple murderer.

Kermack (Hi-Lo Joe) wrote the screenplay and is reuniting with producers Julien Loeffler and Fabrice Smadja at Featuristic Films, with The Project producers Laurent Fumeron, Daniel Goroshko and Rodolphe Sanzé.

Film is being made in association with OneWorld Entertainment, Trigger Films and Onsight.

WTFilms is handling sales. Project is filming now in the UK and wraps on November 30.

Camille Rowe, Jaime Winstone, Alex Ferns, Gethin Anthony, Phil Davis, Amy Bailey and Sebastien Foucan also star. Executive producers are Ron Bradley Matt Bradley, Sharunya Varriale and Nils Rebehn.