Kirstie Alley To Star In ‘A Family Affair’; Ethan Cutkosky Joins ‘Alex/October’; Jay Huguley Cast In ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Scream Queens) has signed on to star in A Family Affair, an indie film written and directed by Tim Bartell. The plot follows a professional photographer Robert, in a midlife crisis with a young wife, who falls for his tough-love mother-in-law, the actress Olivia, (Alley). Both are beset by life: Robert with an ailing mother of his own and Olivia with her distant daughter. The pair find an unusual mix of guilt, solace, and laughter in a secret affair. Eventually, they must choose which means more to them: their desire to make things right with his wife and her daughter, or their love for each other. Bartell and Jeff Solema of Go East Media are producing the project with an eye to begin production in April 2020 in Los Angeles. Alley, who most recently guest-starred on ABC’s The Goldbergs, is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment.

Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky is set to appear alongside Brad Hunt, Tara Shayne, Stacy Edwards, in the indie drama Alex/October from Josh Hope and One Good Man Productions. The pic centers on Alex (Hunt) who is stuck in a dead-end life, estranged from his ex-wife and daughter and deeply sad as well as October (Shayne), an art school drop-out who lives for the party. An unusual bond is formed when a bizarre on-line classified brings their chaotic lives crashing into each other. This drama shows how life gives us unexpected experiences that show us the way back to happiness. Cutkosky will play Josh, a young heroin addict and October’s best friend. Former Dreamworks exec Lisa J. Freberg is producing the film with Shayne. Cutkosky is repped by The Rosenzweig Group and Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis.

Jay Huguley will play opposite Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield In Fox Searchlight’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He’ll play televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in the film, which follows televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker (Garfield and Chastain), who formed the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and quickly fell into financial improprieties, scheming rivals and sexual scandal that not only broke up the marriage but also and brought down their empire. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on the 2000 documentary of the same name and adapted by Abe Sylvia. Huguley is repped by Abrams, Landrum Arts LA, and Luber Rocklin.