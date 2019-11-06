Kino Lorber Buys Economy Pic ‘Capital In The Twenty-First Century’ Ahead Of Doc NYC Screening

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has picked up North American rights to Capital In The Twenty-First Century, Justin Pemberton’s feature doc that explores wealth and power and shines a light on today’s growing inequality.

Pic is based on the best-seller by French economist Thomas Piketty. It will have its North American premiere on Sunday (November 10) at Doc NYC following its debut at the Sydney film festival in July.

Kino Lorber is planning a theatrical release in April 2020. It is partnering with Kanopy, the free-to-the-user video streaming platform, for digital educational and library rights, and the home ent release in July 2020 will also see it available on Kino Lorber’s new digital platform KinoNow.

The theatrical rollout will coincide with the release of Piketty’s follow-up book Capital And Ideology.

Alongside Piketty, the film features interviews with leading economists Joseph Stiglitz, Ian Bremmer, Rana Foroohar, and Francis Fukuyama.

Deal was negotiated by Richard Lorber and Wendy Lidell for Kino Lorber and International Sales Manager Loubna Berrada and Head of International Sales Anne Cherel for Studiocanal, which is negotiating world sales for the film.

“Capital In The Twenty-First Century took our breath away at first sight,” said Kino Lorber CEO and President. “Like a rollercoaster ride for the mind, it’s an engrossing amalgam of movie clips and commentary that elucidates Piketty’s brilliant analysis of socio-economic injustice. Who would have thought that the world’s leading economists could deliver a visionary message as cinematically engaging entertainment?”