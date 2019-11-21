‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Sabrina has new reps. Kiernan Shipka, the Mad Men alum who stars on the streaming service’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has inked with WME in all areas.

Shipka, who co-starred as Sally Draper on AMC’s Mad Men for its entire run, also stars in Netflix’s holiday rom-com film Let It Snow, which began streaming this month.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Netflix

Her other TV credits include playing B.D. Merrill on Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, a recurring voice role on Disney Channel’s Sofia the First and guest spots on the Seth McFarlane toon series Family Guy and American Dad!

Shipka is a two-time SAG Award winner and five-time nominee as part of the Mad Men ensemble. She also received a Lucy Award for Excellence from Women in Film, shared with her Mad Men co-stars Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Pare.

The actress, who had been with CAA, continues to be represented by Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

