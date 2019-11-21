‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka Signs With WME

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Sabrina has new reps. Kiernan Shipka, the Mad Men alum who stars on the streaming service’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrinahas inked with WME in all areas.

Shipka, who co-starred as Sally Draper on AMC’s Mad Men for its entire run, also stars in Netflix’s holiday rom-com film Let It Snow, which began streaming this month.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Netflix

Her other TV credits include playing B.D. Merrill on Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, a recurring voice role on Disney Channel’s Sofia the First and guest spots on the Seth McFarlane toon series Family Guy and American Dad!

Shipka is a two-time SAG Award winner and five-time nominee as part of the Mad Men ensemble. She also received a Lucy Award for Excellence from Women in Film, shared with her Mad Men co-stars Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Pare.

The actress, who had been with CAA, continues to be represented by Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

