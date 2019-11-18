Kew Media Promotes Graham Begg; Macao Adds Haynes, Malick Films; UK’s Riverside Studios Re-Opens; Stockholm winners – Global Briefs

International distribution and sales outfit Kew Media Distribution has upped Graham Begg to the newly-created role of SVP Acquisitions & Business Development. In his position, Begg will oversee a portfolio of acquisitions across scripted, non-scripted, documentary and factual entertainment properties, and will advise on corporate activities and business development. He will also work with the 13 production companies owned by Kew, looking to further exploiting their owned IP globally. Begg joined Kew in 2018 as VP, Business Development and Producer Relations.

The 2019 International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) has added several titles to its program, including Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway, and Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, which bowed in Cannes and will have its Asian premiere in Macao. Also joining the festival list are Wong Hing-Fan’s Hong Kong drama I’m Living It, Tiago Guedes’ Portuguese feature The Domain (A Herdade), and the newly-restored print of Hou Hsiao-hsien’s 1998 classic Flowers Of Shanghai, following its screening at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Macao runs December 5-10 this year.

London’s Riverside Studios, the TV production facility and cultural space, has begun the process of reopening following a five-year redevelopment. The studio first began hosting film production in the 1930s and became one of the original BBC TV studios in the 1950s. After an initial re-opening this week of public facilities including a restaurant and coffee shop, next up will be its refurbished flagship television facility, Studio 1, a 450-seat commercial studio, which will begin operations shortly. Riverside also has a theater space and a two-screen cinema, which will open next year.

This year’s Stockholm Film Festival has crowned Melina León’s Song Without A Name as the best film in its competition. The Peruvian pic premiered in Cannes’ Directors Fortnight program. It also won the cinematography prize in Stockholm. Further festival winners include Mark Jenkin’s UK indie pic Bait, which took best director, and Hafsia Herzi’s French feature You Deserve A Lover, which won best debut film. The best script prize went to Nadav Lapid and Haim Lapid for Synonyms, best actress went to Nina Hoss for The Audition, and best actor went to Bartosz Bielenia for Corpus Christ. In Stockholm’s documentary competition, Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s One Child Nation took home the top prize.