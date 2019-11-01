‘Alita: Battle Angel’s Keean Johnson, Madeline Brewer To Star In ‘The Ultimate Playlist of Noise’ Film From Hulu

Keean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel, Nashville) and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hustlers) are set to lead The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, a feature from Hulu and American High. Bennett Lasseter is at the helm, directing from a script by Mitchell Winkie

Johnson will star as Marcus, an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, he decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise – a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Brewer), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, and Michael Schade are producing the project with Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment.

Johnson can soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Midway drama and the Marc Meyers-directed indie thriller, We Summon the Darkness. Brewer will next star in Separation opposite Rupert Friend, and Now Is Everything with Anthony Hopkins.

Johnson is repped by Management 360 and CAA. Brewer is also with CAA, as well as Inphenate and Schreck, Rose, Dapello.